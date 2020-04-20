wrestling / News
Final Smackdown Rating Steady, Viewership Down From Overnight Estimate
April 20, 2020 | Posted by
The final rating for Friday’s Smackdown is in and it held with the overnight number, while the viewership was a touch down. The episode did a final adjusted 0.6 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.187 million viewers, even with and down 6% from the previous week’s 0.6 demo rating and 2.317 million viewers. The audience was the lowest for the show’s airings on FOX.
Smackdown came in behind the demo ratings for the top-rated shows on TV for the night in ABC and CBS’ lineups, all of which drew a 0.7 with the exception of a Blue Bloods repeat on CBS at 10 PM (0.5 demo rating) per Showbuzz Daily, while the viewership was lower than any broadcast network show besides the CW’s shows.
