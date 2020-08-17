Final Smackdown Rating Up To Eleven-Week High, Audience Rises

The final ratings numbers for Smackdown are in, and they hit the highest point for the show in nearly three months. Friday’s episode brought in a 0.6 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.002 million viewers. Those are up from the overnight estimates of a 0.5 demo rating and 1.979 million viewers, and are up a tick and 2% from the previous week’s 0.5 demo rating and 1.962 million viewers.

The rating is the first time that Smackdown has surpassed a 0.5 since the May 29th episode had a 0.6, while the audience was over 2 million for the first time since the June 26th episode had 2.174 million. Smackdown’s rating topped all shows for the night per Showbuzz Daily, beating out the second game in ESPN’s NBA doubleheader (0.42 demo rating, 1.041 million viewers).