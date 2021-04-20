wrestling / News
Final Smackdown Rating Up From Overnights, Audience Back Above 2 Million
April 19, 2021 | Posted by
The final rating for Friday’s Smackdown ticked up from the overnight numbers, as did the total audience. Friday’s episode brought in a final 18 – 49 demographic rating of a 0.56 and an audience of 2.119 million, up from the overnight numbers of a 0.5 demo rating and 1.997 million viewers.
Both numbers were still down from the previous week, off 8% and 6% from the pre-WrestleMania episode’s jump to a 0.61 demo rating and 2.25 million viewers. Smackdown ranked #3 for the night among cable shows per Showbuzz Daily, behind Shark Tank (0.69 demo rating/4.067 million viewers) and CBS’ Blue Bloods (0.59/6.825 million). The demo rating tied with 20/20 (0.56/3.451 million).
