Final WWE Smackdown Rating Up From Previous Week, Viewership Down

Last week’s Smackdown held very well against the Olympics, rising slightly in the demo rating while overall viewership ticked down. Friday’s show brought in a 0.57 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic per Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston, while the total audience was 2.043 million. That’s up 3.6% and down 4.4% respectively from the previous week’s 0.55 demo rating and 2.137 million viewers. That show was also up against the Olympics, specifically the opening ceremony.

Smackdown is averaging a 0.56 demo rating and 2.106 million viewers for 2021 so far, down from a 0.61 demo rating and 2.231 million for the same time period in 2020.