Final WWE Smackdown Rating Up From Previous Week, Viewership Down

August 2, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Last week’s Smackdown held very well against the Olympics, rising slightly in the demo rating while overall viewership ticked down. Friday’s show brought in a 0.57 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic per Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston, while the total audience was 2.043 million. That’s up 3.6% and down 4.4% respectively from the previous week’s 0.55 demo rating and 2.137 million viewers. That show was also up against the Olympics, specifically the opening ceremony.

Smackdown is averaging a 0.56 demo rating and 2.106 million viewers for 2021 so far, down from a 0.61 demo rating and 2.231 million for the same time period in 2020.

