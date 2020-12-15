Final SmackDown Rating & Viewership Rise From Overnight Numbers for Dec. 11

– Showbuzz Daily has now released the final ratings and viewership numbers for last week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. Both viewership and ratings saw slight increases from the initial overnight numbers.

The overnight audience went up from 2.106 million to 2.206 million viewers for the final number. Ratings were also up in the P18-49 key demographic. The show had an initial average rating of 0.55, but it finished with a final rating of 0.6 in the key demo.

SmackDown managed to tie with ABC’s Shark Tank for the No. 1 slot in the key demo for the evening. Additionally, SmackDown scored a 0.7 rating in Adults 25-54 and a 0.3 rating in Adults 13-34.

As noted, this week’s episode of SmackDown on Friday, December 18 will air on FS1 instead of regular FOX. The show will still air live.