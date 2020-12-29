Final SmackDown Rating, Viewership For Christmas Edition On FOX

As previously reported, WWE scored big with its taped Christmas edition of SmackDown on FOX, with the show earning 3.335 million viewers in the overnight audience figures. Showbuzz Daily has the final numbers for last Friday’s episode.

According to the site, SmackDown drew 3.303 million viewers, which is only slightly down from the overnight total. As expected, it was a significant increase from the previous week’s edition of SmackDown, which drew 1.030 million viewers on FS1.

In the key 18-49 demographic, SmackDown posted a 0.96 rating. That’s up from the 0.3 rating for the previous episode of SmackDown on FS1 and the 0.6 rating for the previous episode of SmackDown on FOX.

Last week’s SmackDown featuring several championship matches, including Big E capturing the WWE Intercontinental Championship from Sami Zayn.