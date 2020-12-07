wrestling / News
Final Smackdown Rating, Viewership Rise From Overnight Numbers
December 7, 2020 | Posted by
The final rating and viewership numbers for Friday’s Smackdown are in, and they ticked up from the overnight figures. Friday’s episode brought in a 0.6 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.130 million viewers, up a tick and 4% from the initial overnight numbers for the episode. The final numbers were steady with and down half a percent from https://411mania.com/wrestling/smackdown-rating-up-overnight/ target=new>the previous week’s 0.6 demo rating and 2.141 million.
Smackdown tied with ABC’s Shark Tank to top the ratings for the night across television, per Showbuzz Daily.
