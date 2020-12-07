wrestling / News

Final Smackdown Rating, Viewership Rise From Overnight Numbers

December 7, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Roman Reigns Kevin Owens Smackdown

The final rating and viewership numbers for Friday’s Smackdown are in, and they ticked up from the overnight figures. Friday’s episode brought in a 0.6 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.130 million viewers, up a tick and 4% from the initial overnight numbers for the episode. The final numbers were steady with and down half a percent from https://411mania.com/wrestling/smackdown-rating-up-overnight/ target=new>the previous week’s 0.6 demo rating and 2.141 million.

Smackdown tied with ABC’s Shark Tank to top the ratings for the night across television, per Showbuzz Daily.

