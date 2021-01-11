Final Smackdown Rating, Viewership Up From Overnights

The final numbers are in for last week’s Smackdown, with the rating and viewership up from the initial overnights as usual. Friday’s episode brought in a 0.56 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.120 million viewers, up from the initial estimate of a 0.5 demo rating and 2.003 million viewers.

The numbers were up 6% and 5% from last week’s 0.53 demo rating and 2.013 million viewers. The show finished below most of the other major networks’ programming for the night per Showbuzz Daily, finishing at #6 while Shark Tank topped network numbers with a 0.81 demo rating and 4.677 million viewers. The night as a whole was topped by cable news, with Anderson Cooper garnering a 0.82 demo rating and 4.855 million viewers.