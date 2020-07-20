Final Smackdown Rating, Viewership Up From Overnight to Match Previous Week

The final rating for last Friday’s Smackdown ticked up to fall in line with the previous week’s ratings. The episode brought in a final rating of an 0.5 in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.912 million viewers, up a tick and 1% from the overnight demo rating of 0.4 and 1.893 million total viewers.

The adjusted numbers mean that Smackdown held even with the previous week’s demo rating and was up 0.6% from that episode’s 1.900 million. Smackdown once again led the way among all shows on television for the night per Showbuzz Daily, with ABC and NBC’s repeats of Shark Tank, 20/20, and Dateline Classic tying for #2 with a 0.4 demo rating.