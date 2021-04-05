wrestling / News

Final Smackdown Rating, Viewership Up From Overnight Numbers

April 5, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The final rating and audience for last week’s episode of Smackdown were up from the initial overnight rating. Friday’s episode brought in a 0.57 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.137 million viewers, up from the 0.5 demo rating and 2.036 million from the fast national numbers. The final numbers are even with and down 2% from the previous week’s 0.57 demo rating and 2.191 million viewers.

Smackdown ranked #4 among all TV shows for the night, behind CBS’ Blue Bloods (0.65 demo rating/6.205 million viewers), Shark Tank on ABC (0.65 demo rating/3.885 million), and the women’s NCAA basketball tournament on ESPN (0.59/2.692 million) per Showbuzz Daily.

