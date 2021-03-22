Final Smackdown Rating, Viewership Ticks Up From Overnight Numbers

As usual, the final rating and viewership for Friday’s episode of Smackdown were up from the fast national overnight numbers. Friday’s show, the final episode before yesterday’s Fastlane PPV, brought in a 0.57 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.093 million viewers. Those numbers are both improvements on the fast national ratings from Saturday which saw a 0.5 demo rating and 1.946 million viewers.

The numbers were still down slightly from last week, with the metrics off 7% and 3% respectively from the previous episode’s 0.61 demo rating and 2.171 million viewers. The final demo rating was the lowest since the February 26th episode had a 0.51 and the final audience was the worst since the February 12th episodes notched 1.99 million. The show came in behind the NCAA basketball tournament on CBS as well as tournament games on TNT and TBS, but beat all other programming per Showbuzz Daily.