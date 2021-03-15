Final Smackdown Rating, Viewership Up From Overnights

The ratings and viewership for Friday’s Smackdown were better than the overnight numbers projected, putting the show slightly up in the rating from last week. Friday’s episode brought in a 0.61 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.171 million viewers, both up significantly from the overnight numbers of a 0.5 demo rating and 2.01 million viewers. Those final numbers put the show up 2% but still down 4% from the 0.6 demo rating and 2.252 million viewers, respectively, for the previous week.

Smackdown ranked #2 among all TV shows for the night on Friday per Showbuzz Daily, behind only ABC’s Shark Tank (0.64 demo rating, 4.083 million viewers).