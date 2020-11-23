Final Smackdown Rating, Viewership Tick Up From Overnights

Smackdown saw an upward move in the ratings and viewership from the overnights and the previous week. Friday night’s episode brought in a 0.7 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.326 million viewers, both up from the overnight numbers of a 0.6 demo rating and 2.215 million viewers.

The numbers were also up from the previous week’s final numbers, up a tick from the previous week’s 0.6 demo rating and up 4% from that episode’s 2.234 million. The audience was the best since the September 11th episode had 2.329 million.

Smackdown tied for first among all shows for the night in the ratings, including cable, with ABC’s Shark Tank (0.7 demo rating/4.289 million viewers) per Showbuzz Daily.