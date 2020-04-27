wrestling / News

Final Smackdown Rating Holds With Overnights, Viewership Drops

April 27, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Shawn Michaels Triple H Smackdown

The final rating for last week’s Smackdown was steady with the overnight number, while viewership was down. Friday’s episode drew a final 18 – 49 demo rating of 0.5 and audience of 2.005 million, which were down 17% and 8% from the previous week’s final numbers of 0.6 and 2.187 million. The total viewership marks the lowest yet on FOX.

Smackdown ranked below all of the other major broadcast networks’ shows for the night per Showbuzz Daily except for The CW, where the network did its typical Friday night numbers in the 0.2 to 0.1 range.

