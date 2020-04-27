wrestling / News
Final Smackdown Rating Holds With Overnights, Viewership Drops
April 27, 2020 | Posted by
The final rating for last week’s Smackdown was steady with the overnight number, while viewership was down. Friday’s episode drew a final 18 – 49 demo rating of 0.5 and audience of 2.005 million, which were down 17% and 8% from the previous week’s final numbers of 0.6 and 2.187 million. The total viewership marks the lowest yet on FOX.
Smackdown ranked below all of the other major broadcast networks’ shows for the night per Showbuzz Daily except for The CW, where the network did its typical Friday night numbers in the 0.2 to 0.1 range.
More Trending Stories
- 2K Issues Statement On Future of WWE Games, Announces WWE 2K Battlegrounds, Reveals Trailer
- Ryback Says People Aren’t Happy With How Vince McMahon’s Doing Business, Hopes AEW Cancels Double or Nothing If Pandemic Doesn’t Improve
- Arn Anderson On Why Dolph Ziggler’s Never Been a Top Guy, Being Too Outspoken, Says Ziggler Will Walk Away One Day
- Son of Rick Steiner Signed to Baltimore Ravens, Scott Steiner Uses Steiner Math to Explain Why It’s a Great Pick