Final SmackDown Viewership Up From Overnights For Royal Rumble Fallout

Showbuzz Daily has the final numbers for last week’s edition of SmackDown, which featured the fallout from the Royal Rumble. The show drew 2.257 million viewers on FOX, which is up from the overnight number of 2.126 million viewers.

The overall SmackDown viewership number is down from the previous episode of the show, as that one drew 2.304 million viewers for the go-home edition before the Royal Rumble.

SmackDown earned a 0.65 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, which is up from the 0.62 rating for the previous edition on FOX.

Overall, SmackDown finished No. 8 on cable in total viewership and No. 2 in the key demo.