Final Standings For NJPW G1 Climax 31, B Block Winner Announced

New Japan Pro Wrestling held night eighteen of the NJPW G1 Climax 31 tournament this morning, which featured matches from B block. Kazuchika Okada was crowned the A block winner and will move onto the finals against Kota Ibushi. Here are the updated standings:

A Block

Kota Ibushi (7-2, 14 pts) (WINNER)

Shingo Takagi (6-2-1, 13 pts)

Zack Sabre Jr (6-3, 12 pts)

KENTA (6-3, 12 pts)

Tomohiro Ishii (5-4, 10 pts)

Toru Yano (5-4, 10 pts)

Great-O-Khan (4-5, 8 pts)

Tanga Loa (3-6, 6 pts)

Yujiro Takahashi (2-6-1, 5 pts)

Tetsuya Naito (0-9, 0 pts) (Pulled out of tournament after night one due to injury)

B Block

Kazuchika Okada (8-1, 14 pts) (WINNER)

Jeff Cobb (8-1, 16 pts)

EVIL (7-2, 14 pts)

Hiroshi Tanahashi (4-5, 8 pts)

SANADA (4-5, 8 pts)

Tama Tonga (3-6, 6 pts)

Taichi (3-6, 6 pts)

YOSHI-HASHI (3-6, 6 pts)

Hirooki Goto (3-6, 6 pts)

Chase Owens (2-7, 4 pts)