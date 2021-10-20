wrestling / News
Final Standings For NJPW G1 Climax 31, B Block Winner Announced
New Japan Pro Wrestling held night eighteen of the NJPW G1 Climax 31 tournament this morning, which featured matches from B block. Kazuchika Okada was crowned the A block winner and will move onto the finals against Kota Ibushi. Here are the updated standings:
A Block
Kota Ibushi (7-2, 14 pts) (WINNER)
Shingo Takagi (6-2-1, 13 pts)
Zack Sabre Jr (6-3, 12 pts)
KENTA (6-3, 12 pts)
Tomohiro Ishii (5-4, 10 pts)
Toru Yano (5-4, 10 pts)
Great-O-Khan (4-5, 8 pts)
Tanga Loa (3-6, 6 pts)
Yujiro Takahashi (2-6-1, 5 pts)
Tetsuya Naito (0-9, 0 pts) (Pulled out of tournament after night one due to injury)
B Block
Kazuchika Okada (8-1, 14 pts) (WINNER)
Jeff Cobb (8-1, 16 pts)
EVIL (7-2, 14 pts)
Hiroshi Tanahashi (4-5, 8 pts)
SANADA (4-5, 8 pts)
Tama Tonga (3-6, 6 pts)
Taichi (3-6, 6 pts)
YOSHI-HASHI (3-6, 6 pts)
Hirooki Goto (3-6, 6 pts)
Chase Owens (2-7, 4 pts)