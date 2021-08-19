Final Team Set For NWA Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament

The final team is set for the NWA Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament. Mickie James announced on Twitter on Wednesday that FreeBabes — Miranda Gordy, Hayley J, & Jazzy Yang — will be a part of the tournament, which will take place at NWA Empowerrr on August 28th.

The FreeBabes join The Hex, Heel on Heels, and the team of Red Velvet & KiLynn King in the tournament. It will crown new NWA Women’s Tag Team Champions for the first time since 1984.