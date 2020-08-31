Final Three Competitors, First Match Revealed For ROH Pure Title Tournament

In the latest edition of Week by Week, ROH announced the final three participants of the upcoming Pure title tournament. Fred Yehi, Delirious and Silas Young round out a field that includes Jay Lethal, Jonathan Gresham, Matt Sydal, David Finlay, Tracy Williams, Josh Woods, Wheeler Yuta, Tony Deppen, PJ Black, Rocky Romero, Rust Taylor, Kenny King and Dalton Castle.

The tournament begins on the weekend of September 12. The full brackets will be revealed on September 7, but it was announced that one of the matches will be Matt Sydal vs. Delirious in a Block B match.