Final Tickets For WWE Bash in Berlin Available This Week

WWE has announced that the final tickets for WWE Bash in Berlin and Smackdown in Berlin will be available to purchase this Thursday. The events take place on August 30 and 31 at the Mercedes-Benz Arena.

STAMFORD, Conn., February 12, 2024 – WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings, today announced that the final remaining single event tickets for SmackDown on Friday, August 30, and Bash In Berlin on Saturday, August 31, emanating from the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin, Germany, will be available from 10 AM CET this Thursday, February 15, 2024, at www.ticketmaster.de.

This marks the first time ever that SmackDown will broadcast live from Germany. Bash In Berlin marks the first WWE Premium Live Event ever to be held in Germany.

SmackDown and Bash In Berlin Priority Pass ticket packages are also available now from On Location, offering fans the chance to be ringside for every exhilarating moment including premium seating, pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities, exclusive merchandise and more. To learn more about Priority Passes, please visit onlocationexp.com/bashinberlin.