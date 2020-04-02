Final Two Quarterfinal Matches Set For AEW TNT Championship Tournament

The final two quarterfinal matches for AEW’s TNT Championship Tournament have been revealed. It was announced on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite that Kip Sabian vs. Dustin Rhodes and Lance Archer vs. Colt Cabana will join Cody vs. Shawn Spears, and Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara as the opening matches for the tournament. You can see the full brackets below.

The finals of the tournament are currently scheduled for Double or Nothing on May 23rd in Las Vegas.