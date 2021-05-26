wrestling / News

Final Viewership For Friday’s WWE Smackdown Higher Than Before, Still Below 2 Million

May 26, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Natalya Tamina WWE Smackdown

It was reported this past weekend that Friday’s episode of WWE Smackdown drew 1.83 million viewers and a 0.5 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. The final numbers are in, courtesy of Wrestlenomics, revealing that the show ended up pulling in 1.933 million viewers. This is ultimate up from 1.920 million the week before and down 7% compared to the last four weeks.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Friday Night Smackdown, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading