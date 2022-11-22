wrestling / News
Final Women’s WarGames Competitor To Be Revealed On WWE Smackdown
November 21, 2022 | Posted by
We will know the fifth and final member of Team Bianca for the Women’s WarGames match at Survivor Series on this week’s WWE Smackdown. During tonight’s Raw, Bianca Belair said that she would make the reveal of the final team member on Friday’s show.
Team Bianca currently consists of Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, and Michin (Mia Yim). They will face Damage CTRL (Bayley, IYO SKY & Dakota Kai), Rhea Ripley, and Nikki Cross inside WarGames at the PPV. Ripley earned advantage for her team by beating Asuka in the main event of tonight’s Raw.
As @RheaRipley_WWE gains the #WarGames advantage for her team, it's a complete brawl between both teams just days before #SurvivorSeries!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/NzdSBiVFFD
— WWE (@WWE) November 22, 2022
