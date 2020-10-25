wrestling / News

Final WWE Hell in a Cell Betting Odds Released

October 25, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Sasha Banks vs. Bayley WWE Hell in a Cell

BetOnline has released some updated betting odds for tonight’s WWE Hell in a Cell 2020 event. The bettings odds have not shifted all that much from the previously released lines.

Currently, Bayley is still the only champion favored to lose her title tonight in her Hell in a Cell match against Sasha Banks. Banks is the favorite at -225. Bayley is the underdog at +160. Meanwhile, Jeff Hardy is now a +155 underdog against Elias. Here are the updated betting lines for tonight’s event:

WWE Championship Hell in a Cell Match 
Drew McIntyre (-200) vs. Randy Orton (+150)

WWE Universal Championship Hell in a Cell I Quit Match 
Roman Reigns (-2800) vs. Jey Uso (+900)

Smackdown Women’s Championship Hell in a Cell Match 
Sasha Banks (-225) vs. Bayley (+160)

Money in the Bank Contract Match
Otis (-150) vs. The Miz (+110)

* Elias (-150) vs. Jeff Hardy (+155)

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE, WWE Hell in a Cell, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading