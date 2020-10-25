Final WWE Hell in a Cell Betting Odds Released

– BetOnline has released some updated betting odds for tonight’s WWE Hell in a Cell 2020 event. The bettings odds have not shifted all that much from the previously released lines.

Currently, Bayley is still the only champion favored to lose her title tonight in her Hell in a Cell match against Sasha Banks. Banks is the favorite at -225. Bayley is the underdog at +160. Meanwhile, Jeff Hardy is now a +155 underdog against Elias. Here are the updated betting lines for tonight’s event:

* WWE Championship Hell in a Cell Match

Drew McIntyre (-200) vs. Randy Orton (+150)

* WWE Universal Championship Hell in a Cell I Quit Match

Roman Reigns (-2800) vs. Jey Uso (+900)

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Hell in a Cell Match

Sasha Banks (-225) vs. Bayley (+160)

* Money in the Bank Contract Match

Otis (-150) vs. The Miz (+110)

* Elias (-150) vs. Jeff Hardy (+155)