Final WWE Smackdown Rating Slightly Down, Viewership Up From Previous Week

The final rating for last week’s episode of WWE Smackdown was down a touch from the previous week, while viewership was up. Friday’s show drew a 0.57 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.102 million viewers, down 1.7% and up 0.9% from the previous week’s 0.58 demo rating and 2.084 million viewers. While the demo rating was the lowest since the July 30th episode also had a 0.57, the audience was the best since the August 7th episode had 2.169.

Smackdown ranked #1 among all shows on TV for the night in the demo rating, ahead of the NFL pre-season game on ESPN (0.55 demo rating & 2.158 million viewers, the best cable original) and AEW Rampage (0.53 demo rating/1.129 million viewers). Smackdown is averaging a 0.56 demo rating and 2.107 million viewers, down from 0.61 demo rating and 2.21 million at the same time period of last year.