wrestling / News
Final WWE Smackdown Rating Even With Initial Estimate, Viewership Up
April 6, 2020 | Posted by
The final numbers for Friday’s episode of Smackdown are in and the rating was unchanged, while viewership was up slightly. Friday’s episode brought in a 0.6 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.398 million viewers. The rating was equal to the overnight estimate, while the overall viewership was slightly above the 2.375 million reported.
