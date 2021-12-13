Final Smackdown Rating Steady From Overnights, Slightly Down in Viewers

The final rating for last week’s episode of WWE Smackdown held even with the rating from the overnight estimates, while the viewership was slightly down. Friday night’s show drew a final number of a 0.5 in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.142 million viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers are identical with and slightly down from the overnight numbers of a 0.5 and 2.172 million.

The numbers are down 2% and up $5.5% respectively from the previous week’s 0.51 demo rating and 2.03 million viewers. Smackdown has averaged a 0.552 demo rating and 2.08 million viewers in 2021, down from a 0.601 demo rating and 2.18 million viewers for the same time period in 2020.