Final WWE Smackdown Rating, Viewership Tick Down From Previous Week

The final ratings are in for last week’s episode of WWE Smackdown, and the numbers are down from the previous week. Friday night’s show drew a 0.58 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.084 million viewers per Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston, down 4.9% and 3.9% respectively from the previous week’s 0.61 demo rating and 2.169 million viewers. The numbers were also down from the overnight numbers of a 0.6 demo rating and 2.499 million viewers, in large part because the show was pre-empted in a couple of markets for NFL pre-season games.

Smackdown is averaging a 0.56 demo rating and 2.107 million viewers for 2021, down from a 0.61 demo rating and 2.216 million for the same time period in 2020.