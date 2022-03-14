wrestling / News
Final WWE Smackdown Rating, Viewership Slightly Down From Previous Week
The final rating and total audience are in for last week’s episode of WWE Smackdown, and as usual they were better than the overnight number. Friday’s episode brought in a 0.57 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.226 million viewers per Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston. Those are down 3.4% and 1.6% from the previous week’s 0.59 demo rating and 2.261 million.
By comparison, the overnight numbers were a 0.5 demo rating and 2.133 million viewers. Smackdown won the night in the demo rating, edging out Shark Tank and the ACC Tournament game on ESPN (both a 0.55 demo rating).
Smackdown is averaging a 0.568 demo rating and 2.207 million viewers in 2022, compared to a 0.596 demo rating and 2.194 million viewers for the same time period in 2021.
