Final WWE Smackdown Ratings, Viewership Hit Three-Week High

The final ratings are in for last week’s episode of Smackdown, and they amounted to a three-week high as the Olympics wound to a close. Friday’s show drew a 0.61 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.169 million viewers per Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston. Those numbers are up 7% and 6.2% from the previous week’s 0.57 demo rating and audience of 2.043 million.

Smackdown has now been over 2 million viewers and had at least a 0.55 demo rating or higher for four straight weeks since the show returned to live fans on July 16th. The show is averaging a 0.561 demo rating and 2.108 million viewers in 2021 to date, down from a 0.61 demo rating and 2.223 million for the same time period in 2020.