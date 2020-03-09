wrestling
Final WWE SmackDown Viewership For Elimination Chamber Go-Home Show
– ShowBuzzDaily reports the final viewership number for WWE SmackDown came in at 2.456 million viewers on FOX. The number is up from the overnight number, which was at 2.453 million viewers.
However, the number was still down from last week’s number, which finished at 2.687 million viewers. SmackDown drew a 0.7 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, a 0.9 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.4 rating in the 18-34 demographic.
The show ranked #2 on network television, finishing behind Shark Tank in the 18-49 demographic and eighth in overall viewership. It was tied for first in the 18-34 demo with Hawaii Five-O.
