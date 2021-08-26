Finals Set For AEW Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament

We know the finals for the AEW Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament following this week’s AEW Dynamite. The Lucha Bros defeated the Varsity Blonds to advance to the finals of the tournament.

The team will now face Jurassic Express on this week’s AEW Rampage in order to determine the winner of the tournament, who will then go on to face the Young Bucks for the titles at AEW All Out.