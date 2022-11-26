Finals Set For Smackdown World Cup

The finals are official for the Smackdown World Cup after this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Ricochet defeated Braun Strowman on tonight’s show to advance to the finals of the tournament, rolling him up into a crucifix after Imperium distracted Strowman.

Ricochet will face Santos Escobar in the finals of the tournament, which will see the winner get an Intercontental Championship match against Gunther.