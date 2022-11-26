wrestling / News
Finals Set For Smackdown World Cup
The finals are official for the Smackdown World Cup after this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Ricochet defeated Braun Strowman on tonight’s show to advance to the finals of the tournament, rolling him up into a crucifix after Imperium distracted Strowman.
Ricochet will face Santos Escobar in the finals of the tournament, which will see the winner get an Intercontental Championship match against Gunther.
Braun Strowman is done playing games!@Adamscherr99 | #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/qH1tyV5Jte
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) November 26, 2022
Ricochet just pinned @Adamscherr99 to advance to the #SmackDownWorldCup finals!@KingRicochet | #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/aT8kvmMNdB
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) November 26, 2022
