Finals Set For NJPW New Japan Cup 2025

March 17, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NJPW New Japan Cup Image Credit: NJPW

The finals are now set for the New Japan Cup 2025 tournament, as the NJPW event is set to happen on Thursday. The match is David Finlay vs. Shota Umino. The winner gets a shot at the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, currently held by Hirooki Goto.

Umino defeated Shingo Takagi in the semifinals, while Finlay beat Zack Sabre Jr.

