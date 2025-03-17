wrestling / News
Finals Set For NJPW New Japan Cup 2025
March 17, 2025 | Posted by
The finals are now set for the New Japan Cup 2025 tournament, as the NJPW event is set to happen on Thursday. The match is David Finlay vs. Shota Umino. The winner gets a shot at the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, currently held by Hirooki Goto.
Umino defeated Shingo Takagi in the semifinals, while Finlay beat Zack Sabre Jr.
Next!
THURSDAY it's the New Japan Cup final!
Who will be the spring survivor, lift the New Japan Cup trophy and get an opportunity for IWGP World Heavyweight gold?
Find out LIVE in English on @njpwworld!#njpw #njcup pic.twitter.com/Fk4XOPJ0Nd
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) March 17, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Update on Wrestlers Coming Out of AEW Revolution, Backstage Notes From Dynamite
- Arn Anderson on Whether Brian Pillman Was a Legit Fit Into Four Horsemen
- Booker T Says Lex Luger Being Inducted Into WWE Hall of Fame Is a ‘No Brainer’
- More Details on Jade Cargill-Shayna Baszler Situation That Reportedly Led To Backstage Heat