Finals Set For ROH Pure Tournament
We have our finalists for the ROH Pure Tournament to crown a new Pure Champion. Jonathan Gresham and “Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams punched their tickets to the finals with wins over Josh Woods and Jay Lethal, respectively.
The finals of the tournament take place next week on ROH TV.
. @thejongresham advances to the Pure Tournament Finals!!
Who will he fave for the Pure Championship? Don’t miss @thelethaljay vs @sauce_williams next!
Watch for FREE here: https://t.co/i2jLIS1sG1#ROHPure pic.twitter.com/VtsDMdND3Z
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) October 26, 2020
TRACY WILLIAMS WINS!!@sauce_williams will meet @thejongresham in the Pure Tournament Finals this weekend on ROH TV!!!#ROHPurehttps://t.co/i2jLIRJRhr pic.twitter.com/jlnUfNC7Ce
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) October 26, 2020
