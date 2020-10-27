wrestling / News

Finals Set For ROH Pure Tournament

October 26, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ROH Pure Title Tournament

We have our finalists for the ROH Pure Tournament to crown a new Pure Champion. Jonathan Gresham and “Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams punched their tickets to the finals with wins over Josh Woods and Jay Lethal, respectively.

The finals of the tournament take place next week on ROH TV.

ROH Pure Tournament, Jeremy Thomas

