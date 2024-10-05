wrestling / News

Finals Set For WWE Speed Women’s Championship After Latest Episode

October 5, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Speed Women's Championship Tournament Image Credit: WWE

WWE presented a special episode of Speed earlier today, with the finals now set for the Speed Women’s Championship. Candice LeRae defeated Kairi Sane in the semifinals and will now face IYO SKY in the finals. If you want to see the spoilers for that championship match, you can do so here.

