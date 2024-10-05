wrestling / News
Finals Set For WWE Speed Women’s Championship After Latest Episode
October 5, 2024 | Posted by
WWE presented a special episode of Speed earlier today, with the finals now set for the Speed Women’s Championship. Candice LeRae defeated Kairi Sane in the semifinals and will now face IYO SKY in the finals. If you want to see the spoilers for that championship match, you can do so here.
TODAY on #WWESpeed! @KAIRI_official and @CandiceLeRae battle it out for a spot in the #WWESpeed Women’s Championship Match! Who will face @Iyo_SkyWWE NEXT WEEK? 👀 pic.twitter.com/lD3VfmFmWB
— WWE (@WWE) October 5, 2024
