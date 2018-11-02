Finals Set For WWE World Cup Tournament At Crown Jewel (Pics, Video)

Dolph Ziggler defeated Seth Rollins with the help of Drew McIntyre to advance to the World Cup finals at WWE Crown Jewel. He will take on The Miz, who beat Rey Mysterio in the semifinals.

We're at that stage of the tournament where everything hurts just a little more… #WWECrownJewel #WWEWorldCup pic.twitter.com/L4hNwjLCoh — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 2, 2018