wrestling / News
Finals Set For WWE World Cup Tournament At Crown Jewel (Pics, Video)
Dolph Ziggler defeated Seth Rollins with the help of Drew McIntyre to advance to the World Cup finals at WWE Crown Jewel. He will take on The Miz, who beat Rey Mysterio in the semifinals.
