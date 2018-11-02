Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Finals Set For WWE World Cup Tournament At Crown Jewel (Pics, Video)

November 2, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Dolph Ziggler WWE Crown Jewel

Dolph Ziggler defeated Seth Rollins with the help of Drew McIntyre to advance to the World Cup finals at WWE Crown Jewel. He will take on The Miz, who beat Rey Mysterio in the semifinals.

article topics :

WWE Crown Jewel, Joseph Lee

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

 

 


More Stories

loading