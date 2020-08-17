Financial Details Revealed For WWE’s Amway Center Residency

New details reveal how much WWE is paying for their new residency at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. As previously reported, the company announced on Monday that they will be moving to the venue for a extended stay as a “ThunderDome” experience. That will include a new set, video boards, virtual interactions with fans, and more.

According to Florida reporter Jon Alba, WWE will be paying $450,000 to use the Amway Center for their extended stay over the next two months. Alba asked Orlando mayor Buddy Dyer if WWE would be able to renew the lease it has, but Dyer just stated again that the lease is for 60 days.

The residency will start with Friday’s episode of Smackdown.

More news: My @MyNews13 colleague @News13JeffAllen says City of Orlando officials tell him Amway Center will be making about $450,000 off #WWE's residency. Given WWE has been off the road for most of the year, that's a bargain for the company, and good money for venue. — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) August 17, 2020