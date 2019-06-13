Finish To Chad Gable vs. Jack Gallagher 205 Live Match Wasn’t Planned

On this past Tuesday’s episode of 205 Live (see our report here), Chad Gable made his debut for the brand by defeating Jack Gallagher by count out. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the finish did not go as planned, and the match was not supposed to end on a count out. Gallagher was just unable to get in the ring by the count of ten and the referee called it as a shoot. Both Gallagher and Gable seemed legitimately upset by the finish, according to Dave Meltzer.