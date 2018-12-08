Finn Balor Discusses How Much Fun He Had for His TLC 2017 Match With AJ Styles, Says He Looks Forward to Another Match With Styles

– As previously reported, Sam Roberts recently interviewed WWE Superstar Finn Balor on his podcast. Below are some additional highlights from the interview (transcript via ProWrestling.com).

Finn Balor on what he remembers about his TLC 2017 match with AJ Styles: “From what I can remember, it was a lot of fun. I don’t watch my matches back, so like I can’t say if I’m happy or not. But the fact that you’re still talking about it a year later and they’ve just put it on the Youtube channel and stuff like that, you know, some people liked it for sure.”

Balor on looking forward to another match with AJ Styles: “I’m looking forward to doing it again. Because I felt like that kind of happened like out of nowhere. I was still finding my feet in WWE, kinda getting back off the injury and I feel like, you know, in the year that I’ve been back since that match, you know, I feel like I’ve really found my feet in the ring. Kinda working on a different frequency right now. I think like that match with me an AJ, sometime in the future, is gonna blow that match before out of the water.”