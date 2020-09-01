Finn Balor Responds To AJ Styles’ Idea For Them To Form A Tag Team In WWE

After AJ Styles recently pitched an idea on Twitch of potentially forming a tag team with Finn Balor, the latter responded.

In an interview with CBS Sports, Balor discussed the possibility of teaming up with his former Bullet Club member.

“Obviously, me and AJ have kind of a storied history,” Balor told CBS Sports. “We’ve always kind of crossed paths but never really interacted too much. When I went to Japan, he was in TNA. When I came to the U.S., he went to Japan. When I came to Raw, he went to SmackDown. So, we’ve always kind of missed each other outside of that one match we had, and that was sprung on us at the last minute. But we’ve got very similar paths and a lot of mutual friends. He’s someone I would love to not only tag with but be in the ring in some capacity. Whether it’s standing across the ring from him one-on-one or if it’s standing side-by-side, I think we would make a great tag team. Whether it’s in NXT, Raw or SmackDown, I would love to be in there with AJ.”

While a tag team with Styles may be a potential option for Balor in the future, his main focus is undoubtedly on the 60-minute Iron Match for NXT title on a special Super Tuesday edition of NXT.

Balor will square off against Adam Cole, Johnny Gargano, and Tommaso Ciampa for the vacant belt.