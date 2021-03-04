Finn Balor and Adam Cole Separated by Officials as NXT Goes Off-Air (Video)

– WWE released a new WWE Network clip showing more footage of the confrontation between NXT World champion Finn Balor and Adam Cole after live USA Network broadcast went off the air. The footage shows officials separated the two NXT Superstars before they came to blows as the show went off-air.

During last night’s show, Balor beat Roderick Strong in the main event. Cole then came out on the entrance stage to have a staredown with Balor as the broadcast ended. The new clip shows the aftermath.

As previously reported, Finn Balor will defend his NXT Championship against former champion Adam Cole on next week’s episode of NXT. That off-air NXT clip is available below.