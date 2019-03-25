wrestling / News

WWE News: Finn Balor and Elias Sing ‘Shallow’ From A Star Is Born, AJ Styles Sends Message To Kurt Angle, Mandy Rose Says She’ll Win Title Shot

March 25, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– At yesterday’s WWE live event in Amherst, Elias was joined by Finn Balor and the two actually performed the song “Shallow” from the movie A Star is Born, a duet usually performed by Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga.

– AJ Styles had a message for Kurt Angle ahead of this Tuesday’s match on Smackdown.

– Mandy Rose will compete on Smackdown as well in a Fatal 4-way for a title shot against Asuka at Wrestlemania. She wrote the following on Instagram:

