WWE News: Finn Balor and Elias Sing ‘Shallow’ From A Star Is Born, AJ Styles Sends Message To Kurt Angle, Mandy Rose Says She’ll Win Title Shot
– At yesterday’s WWE live event in Amherst, Elias was joined by Finn Balor and the two actually performed the song “Shallow” from the movie A Star is Born, a duet usually performed by Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga.
Tell me something boy…. @IAmEliasWWE @ladygaga pic.twitter.com/IcDpPWASyn
— Finn Bálor forEVERYone (@FinnBalor) March 25, 2019
.@FinnBalor may not be @ladygaga, but tonight at #WWEAmherst he was definitely a ⭐️ in his “duet” with @IAmEliasWWE pic.twitter.com/xY5vJrYIwl
— WWE (@WWE) March 24, 2019
– AJ Styles had a message for Kurt Angle ahead of this Tuesday’s match on Smackdown.
.@AJStylesOrg has a message for @RealKurtAngle heading into his last ever #SDLive match this Tuesday Night. #WWEBuffalo pic.twitter.com/zLolpNO4ob
— WWE (@WWE) March 24, 2019
– Mandy Rose will compete on Smackdown as well in a Fatal 4-way for a title shot against Asuka at Wrestlemania. She wrote the following on Instagram:
