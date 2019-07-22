wrestling / News
Finn Balor and Girlfriend Get Matching Tattoos
July 22, 2019 | Posted by
Finn Balor revealed in a post on Instagram that he and his girlfriend, FOX Sports host Veronica Rodriguez, got matching tattoos which include the date June 21, 2018. They did not reveal the significance of the date. The two confirmed their relationship back in June after Rodriguez interviewed Balor in Madrid, Spain during the 2019 UEFA Champions League Finals.
