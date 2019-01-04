Finn Balor Announces His Entry Into Royal Rumble

– Finn Balor is the latest WWE star to enter this year’s Royal Rumble. Balor announced the news in a video posted by WWE to Twitter. You can see the video below, in which Balor recounts his impressive performance last year and says this year he’s in to win it all.

Balor joins R-Truth (entering at #30), Drew McIntyre, Kofi Kingston, Big E and Xavier Woods as participants announced for the Rumble. The show takes place on January 27th.