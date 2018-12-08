WWE News: Finn Balor Apologizes for Missing Buenos Aires Event, Top 10 Superstars Who Get Wrecked Simultaneously, and Full Bray Wyatt vs. Dean Ambrose TLC Match

– WWE Superstar Finn Balor shared a message on his Twitter account, apologizing to fans for being unable to make it to WWE’s live event in Buenos Aires, Argentina this week. You can check out the tweet he posted below.

I am sorry I could not preform in #WWEBuenosAires

Lo siento no pude competir en #WWEBuenosAires — Finn Bálor forEVERYone (@FinnBalor) December 7, 2018

– WWE released a new Top 10 video today showcasing Top 10 Superstars Who Get Wrecked Simultaneously. You can check out that new WWE Top 10 video in the player below.

– WWE released the full match video for Bray Wyatt vs. Dean Ambrose from TLC 2014. You can check out that complete match video in the player below.