Finn Balor Appearance & More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
July 4, 2023 | Posted by
Finn Balor (and possibly the whole Judgment Day) will be in the house on next week’s WWE NXT. WWE announced the following for next Tuesday’s show, which airs live on USA Network:
* Freedom or Trial For Tony D’Angelo: Stacks vs. Joe Coffey
* Tiffany Stratton vs. Ivy Nile
* Andre Chase & Duke Hudson vs. Drew Gulak & Charlie Dempsey
* Cora Jade vs. Kelani Jordan
* Bronco Nima & Lucien Price vs. TBA
Carmelo Hayes called for The Judgment Day to meet him in the ring next week and Balor later appeared in a backstage video saying he would be there; however, it’s not clear if the whole group will be with him considering the current tensions in the stable.
