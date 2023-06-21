wrestling / News
Finn Balor Attacks Seth Rollins After World Heavyweight Title Match On WWE NXT
June 20, 2023 | Posted by
Seth Rollins retained his World Heavyweight Title on this week’s WWE NXT but was attacked by Finn Balor after the match. Tuesday’s show saw Rollins successfully defend the title against Bron Breakker. After the match, Balor attacked Rollins, continuing the assault he began on Raw.
Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams came down for the save and held Rollins back from going after Balor, who will face Rollins for the title at WWE Money in the Bank on July 1st.
