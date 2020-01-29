wrestling / News

WWE News: Finn Balor Attacks Trent Seven In Parking Lot, NXT Live Events For This Weekend, Miz & Mrs. Returns Tonight

January 29, 2020
Finn Balor NXT

– WWE has posted a video in which Finn Balor attacks Trent Seven as Seven was attempting to discuss the Worlds Collide event. This follows Moustache Mountain stopping him from beating up Johnny Gargano on Saturday.

– NXT has live events this weekend in Citrus Springs, Florida (Friday) and Casselberry, Florida (Saturday).

Miz & Mrs. returns for season two after tonight’s episode of NXT on the USA Network.

Here’s a synopsis: Monroe’s First Wrestlemania – “Mike and Maryse celebrate Monroe’s first birthday at Wrestlemania, and try to sneak in alone time.”

