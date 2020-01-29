WWE News: Finn Balor Attacks Trent Seven In Parking Lot, NXT Live Events For This Weekend, Miz & Mrs. Returns Tonight

– WWE has posted a video in which Finn Balor attacks Trent Seven as Seven was attempting to discuss the Worlds Collide event. This follows Moustache Mountain stopping him from beating up Johnny Gargano on Saturday.

While sharing his thoughts on WWE #WorldsCollide, @trentseven is hit by a surprise attack from @FinnBalor in the parking lot! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/5Yjox9BAPN — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 29, 2020

– NXT has live events this weekend in Citrus Springs, Florida (Friday) and Casselberry, Florida (Saturday).

– Miz & Mrs. returns for season two after tonight’s episode of NXT on the USA Network.

Here’s a synopsis: Monroe’s First Wrestlemania – “Mike and Maryse celebrate Monroe’s first birthday at Wrestlemania, and try to sneak in alone time.”