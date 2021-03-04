wrestling / News

WWE News: Finn Balor Beats Roderick Strong in NXT Main Event, Ember Moon vs. Aliyah Clip

March 4, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Finn Balor NXT

– Finn Balor battled Roderick Strong in the main event of this week’s NXT, and a clip is online. You can see the video from the match below, which saw Balor pick up the win over Strong:

– WWE also posted a clip of Ember Moon’s win over Aliyah on this week’s show:

