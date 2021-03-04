wrestling / News
WWE News: Finn Balor Beats Roderick Strong in NXT Main Event, Ember Moon vs. Aliyah Clip
March 4, 2021 | Posted by
– Finn Balor battled Roderick Strong in the main event of this week’s NXT, and a clip is online. You can see the video from the match below, which saw Balor pick up the win over Strong:
– WWE also posted a clip of Ember Moon’s win over Aliyah on this week’s show:
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumor on WWE Originally Planning ‘Strong’ Show to Counter Shaq on AEW Dynamite
- Marty Scurll Reportedly Dropped From NJPW Strong Plans, Roster Upset by Scurll’s Appearance
- Steve Austin Reveals What The Rock Told Him After Their Last Match
- Cody Rhodes on How AEW Elevation Will Be Different From Dark, Paul Wight’s Arrival, His Tag Match Against Shaq, More