Finn Balor Believes The Demon Will Return At Some Point

It’s been a while since we’ve seen Finn Balor as The Demon, but Balor is certain that we’ll see him pop back up again at some point. Balor was speaking with WWE Deutschland and was asked about the character, who we last saw at WWE Super ShowDown in 2019.

“You’re hitting me with the hard questions,” Balor said with a laugh. “Erm, yeah. Obviously yeah. I feel like The Demon definitely has a future. But right now I’m very focused on you know, The Prince and this current invention of the character and the direction that we’re going in. But I’m sure we will get back to ‘The Demon’ at some stage.”

Balor is currently on Smackdown, where he nearly had a shot at the WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam before he was attacked by Baron Corbin on last week’s Smackdown. Balor is set to wrestle Corbin on this week’s show.